Body of missing college student, 22, found in Harlem River

Jaime Morban, a 22-year-old who had been missing for a week, was found on Monday night when police discovered his body floating in the Harlem River.

Morban, who was last seen at the City College of New York, was reported missing after he never showed up to a literature class on Monday night. He was found fully-clothed and was discovered less than a mile from his home, close to Peter Jay Sharp Boathouse off of Harlem River Drive.

According to officials, the city medical examiner has yet to determine what the cause of death was.

Morban’s death comes a month after a New York judge’s body was found ashore by the Hudson River. Investigators are still determining the events that led up to her shocking death.

