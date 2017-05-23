Kanye West and Kim Kardashian showed a united front at Disneyland in California on Monday amid reports the couple has separated.

Rumors of a split began to swirl when Kanye skipped the Met Gala in New York at the beginning of May and then took off to record new music in remote Wyoming.

Neither Kim nor Kanye addressed the gossip and appeared to put it to bed as they took daughter North and Kourtney Kardashian’s young kids Penelope and Mason to the happiest place on earth for the birthday of a family friend’s daughter.

