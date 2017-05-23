Topher Grace: ‘I’d Love To Snub Brad Pitt At A Hollywood Party’

Actor Topher Grace dreams of snubbing Brad Pitt at a party.

The former That 70s Show star spent weeks in the desert filming new Netflix movie War Machine with Brad, who he worked with on heist comedies Ocean’s Eleven and Ocean’s Twelve, and reveals he plucked up the nerve to ask the Fight Club star to help him out with a party prank.

“I really felt I got to know him and I told him, ‘This is what I want; this is my wish – is that when I’m at a party… maybe the party after the Academy Awards, if I’m talking to someone, I want you to come up to me and say, like, ‘Hey, Topher,’ and I’m just gonna say, ‘Brad, not now!’” Topher told U.S. talk show The Talk on Monday.

Joking aside, Topher insists Brad is the “nicest guy”, adding, “He’s a wonderful guy”.

