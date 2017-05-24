A Restaurant Thought It Was OK To Sell A Cocktail Called ‘Pill Cosby’

As we all know, comedian Bill Cosby is facing several dozen sexual assault allegations and it’s no laughing matter. However, a restaurant in Washington, D.C. decided to capitalize on this scandal.

Pop-up restaurant, Diet Starts Monday, named one of its cocktails “Pill Cosby” which has floating capsules–for garnish, of course.

Managed by friends, Davin Gentry and John Geiger, Gentry told the Washingtonian the cocktail’s purpose is to raise awareness of date rape.

“It lets people be a little more aware,” he said.

Cosby is not the only celebrity to have a drink reference at the newly-opened pop-up restaurant. You can find cocktails named after several Washington, D.C.-area celebrities such as Taraji P. Henson, Dave Chappelle, Marvin Gaye and former governor Marion Barry.

Yesterday on social media, Pill Cosby became a trending topic–due to outrage.

Around 4:50 PM that evening, Diet Starts Monday tweeted an apology saying, they “apologize to anyone who felt offended.” and removed the cocktail from their menu.

Today, Diet Starts Monday sent an apology to HuffPost Women saying the “Pill Cosby” was a one-time item and it was “poor taste” to be featured on the menu.

This drink was a one-time item – its inclusion as an offering of ours was in poor taste and we’ve taken all necessary steps to ensure it won’t happen again. We take full responsibility and apologize to anyone we offended. The allegations against Mister Cosby are serious and we in no way intended to make light of the pain surrounding his behavior. We rely on our community to help us guide everything we do. We appreciate all the feedback. This was a mistake, it will not be made again. We are sorry.

We’ve begun the process of reaching out to leaders in our community to teach us how to be better, and we value everyone’s thoughts.

Again, we are sorry for any pain this has caused and we’re working to do better.

Anyone could have told them this wouldn’t have ended well.

