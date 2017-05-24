Adrienne Bailon has been watching the controversy surrounding Mo’Nique, who recently called out Lee Daniels, Tyler Perry, and Oprah Winfrey in a stand-up set, and she isn’t impressed.

She especially takes exception to people who think that Mo’Nique is “keeping it real” when she makes so much noise about controversies like this.

“Sadly, what some of the comments though are – obviously this has gone social, social media is what the world is about now – and when you read the comments on social media, a lot of the comments are like that they shouldn’t just get along because she’s keeping it real. And she should be heard,” Bailon said.

— Mo’Nique reveals Tyler Perry called her after viral tirade —

“Now, I have an issue with people thinking that every time someone is loud or boisterous or saying something negative, that that’s them keeping it real. Why does it always have to be that, just because you’re all over the place being loud and making a lot of noise, that that’s the truth and that’s real? Why can’t keeping it real be classy? Why can’t keeping it real be, ‘let me hold my peace and let me move on?’ Why can’t keeping it real be, ‘you know what – they may have done that but I’m going to respect that and move forward.’ Why can’t that be keeping it real?”

Source:: The Grio

