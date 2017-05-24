Bringing new life to the legendary role of “Kurt Stone,” made famous by Jean-Claude Van Dame in the 80’s action film Kickboxer, Hollywood’s most in-demand stuntman Alain Moussi makes his unbelievable transition from top stuntman to leading action star in the revamped film trilogy. Known for his renowned stunt double work for A-list stars including Jai Courtney (Suicide Squad), Hugh Jackman (X-Men-Apocalypse) and Henry Cavill (Immortals), Alain is available to discuss with you his remarkable and inspiring journey from stuntman to leading man.

Check out the video to see what he had to say about his role in Kickboxer: Retaliation.

With an expected release date in September 2017, Kickboxer: Retaliation continues the story of “Kurt Stone” (Alain) 12 months after he avenged his brother’s death. Vowing to never return to Thailand after the events that happened the year before, the film picks up in a crowded sports arena with cheering fans where Kurt is now in a new battle – a title bout for the MMA World Championship when Kurt is lured back to Bangkok, Thailand. Now back in the underworld of no holds barred fighting matches to the death, ‘Kurt’ must endure new forms of training and be ready to fight for his life once again.

Known for his jaw-dropping high-kicks, killer precision and natural charm, Alain has been fighting his way through the entertainment industry where he has quickly risen as the quintessential stuntman and fight choreographer. With over 25 years of experience in martial arts and 30+ films to his credits, Alain has become the go-to expert to choreograph Hollywood’s blockbuster action fight scenes.

Born in Africa, Alain and his family spent the first two years of his life between Libreville, and the Ivory Coast before moving to Ottawa, Canada. Growing up, Alain was very active with sports and discovered Jiu-Jitsu at the age of 7, but it wasn’t until he discovered the classic film Bloodsport starring Jean-Claude Van Damme that his passion was realized. After that, Alain made it his life goal to be able to do what Jean-Claude did in the movies and become a famed martial artist, and now he is reprising a role played by the very person who he so idolized. At the age of 23, Alain opened his own thriving martial arts school, NX Martial Arts and Fitness, specializing in combat Jiu-Jitsu and kickboxing, which will soon be celebrating their 15 years since opening. When Alain is not acting, choreographing fights, falling out of buildings, or running his martial arts school, he enjoys to spend time with his wife Janie and daughter Annabelle at their home in Canada.

Spread Love: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

Google

More

Email

