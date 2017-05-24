Bill Cosby’s lawyers accuse prosecutors of blocking Black jurors

On Tuesday, Bill Cosby’s defense lawyers accused prosecutors of trying to block jurors of color from the mostly white jury panel that will rule his innocence or guilt.

The claim came after the Montgomery County district attorney’s office removed a Black woman with a supposed scandal in her past from the jury selection. Prosecutors used one of their seven peremptory challenges to do so.

Cosby’s attorney, Brian McMonagle, however, believes the move is an attempt by the prosecutor’s office to systematically whitewash the jury.

“We believe this is systematic exclusion of African-Americans,” McMonagle said. “We believe it is of paramount importance we seat a diverse jury.” He also pointed out that not diversifying the jury panel would be a “potential horrible problem” considering Cosby is a Black comedian who is accused of sexually assaulting a white woman.

Prosecutor Stewart Ryan denied race was the reason for striking the woman. He explained that she was been a Pittsburgh police detective who was charged with falsifying time sheets in a department scandal. The charges, however, were dismissed and she later filed a lawsuit against the city.

After deliberating with the counsel, the judge decided to keep the woman on the anonymous jury.

Source:: The Grio

