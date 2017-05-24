New Mom Irina Shayk Makes Red Carpet Return In Cannes

Supermodel Irina Shayk returned to the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday for the first time since becoming a mother.

The Russian beauty gave birth to daughter Lea De Seine, her first child with rumored fiance Bradley Cooper, on March 21, and it didn’t take long for the new mom to shed her pregnancy pounds, showing off her slender physique in recent Instagram photos.

And on Tuesday, Irina proved she was back in top form as she dazzled photographers on the red carpet in Cannes, France, where she wore a floor-length ruched yellow dress, which featured a daring thigh-high slit and sheer material on the back of the gown, putting her curves on full display. She completed her look with jewelry from Lorraine Schwartz, according to People.com.

The 31-year-old was among the guests at the screening of Japanese drama Radiance, which is competing for the festival’s coveted Palme d’Or prize, and attended in her role as a spokesmodel for top beauty brand L’Oreal Paris.

Irina shared her excitement at returning to the French Riviera on Sunday, when she posted a throwback photo of her red carpet look from last year’s Cannes Film Festival.

“Can’t wait to join my @lorealmakeup family again in #Cannes!” she captioned the shot.

Source:: WENN – Blog

