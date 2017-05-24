Paul McCartney has offered up tributes to actor Roger Moore and the victims of Monday night’s bombing in Manchester, England as a day of mourning in the U.K. comes to an end.

The former Beatles star took to Twitter on Tuesday to share his thoughts about the tragedy at the Ariana Grande gig and the passing of James Bond icon Moore.

The actor starred in the 1973 007 film Live & Let Die, which featured a McCartney-penned theme, and the rocker remembered the veteran as “a great man” and “a great James Bond”, adding, “I was lucky to work with (him) during the time of Live and Let Die. He had a heart of gold, a great sense of humor and will be missed by the many people who loved him.”

His tweet tribute to the actor, who lost his battle with cancer at the age of 89, came shortly after Paul shared his thoughts about the terror attack at the Manchester Arena on Monday night, which claimed the lives of 22 music fans.

“Like everyone else, my family and I were shocked to hear about the terrible news from Manchester,” he wrote. “All that’s left to do is send heartfelt sympathy to the families of the victims and Ariana Grande. Praying that something like this never happens again. Love to everyone.”

Meanwhile, fans of Justin Bieber are urging the pop star to rethink his upcoming British tour in the wake of the tragedy.

The 23-year-old is scheduled to headline an open air concert at London’s Hyde Park in July, but fans feel the gig should be canceled.

One fan wrote directly to Scooter Braun, who manages both Ariana and Justin, on Instagram, stating: “Cancel Justin’s concert in the UK, please! We want him to be safe, please.”

Other fans took to social media revealing they were contemplating selling tickets for Bieber’s summer shows in the U.K. and Ireland.

