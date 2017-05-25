A&E producing Tupac and Biggie mini-series

A&E has just announced another two projects for their Biography series, featuring Tupac and Biggie.

According to a press release from the network:

“A&E Network will premiere the definitive documentary ‘Biggie: The Life of Notorious B.I.G.’ as the inaugural project airing under the recently relaunched ‘Biography’ banner. The three-hour, deeply personal biography will allow the late Christopher Wallace to narrate his own incredible life story by employing exclusive archival footage and audio recordings that have never been heard before as well as new interviews by those who loved him most. In addition, A&E will also premiere the six-part limited series ‘Who Killed Tupac?’ which will follow famed civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump as he conducts, for the first time ever, a no-stone-unturned investigation twenty years after the death of the dynamic and influential rapper and actor.”

— T.I. slams ‘millennial’ haters after getting roasted over Tupac outfit —

Biggie will essentially focus on Faith Evans as she takes viewers on a journey through her late husband’s life and death, and it will be the first to be approved by his estate.

Who Killed Tupac? will feature interviews with people who were close to the performer as well as a walk-through of the case by Crump, who represented Trayvon Martin. Crump will reportedly draw parallels between the two cases and point to the treatment of black men by the justice system.

Source:: The Grio

Spread Love: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

Google

More

Email

