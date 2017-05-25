D.C. restaurant slammed for creating ‘Pill Cosby’ cocktail

A DC restaurant found itself facing serious controversy after creating a cocktail called the “Pill Cosby,” which even featured pill capsules as a garnish.

Diet Starts Monday co-owner Davin Gentry had originally told the Washingtonian that the drink was meant to draw attention to the dangers of drinking and of date rape. “It lets people be a little more aware,” he said.

However, after a huge wave of backlash, Gentry and Diet Starts Monday issued an apology:

This drink was a one-time item – its inclusion as an offering of ours was in poor taste and we’ve taken all necessary steps to ensure it won’t happen again. We take full responsibility and apologize to anyone we offended. The allegations against Mister Cosby are serious and we in no way intended to make light of the pain surrounding his behavior. We rely on our community to help us guide everything we do. We appreciate all the feedback. This was a mistake, it will not be made again. We are sorry.

We’ve begun the process of reaching out to leaders in our community to teach us how to be better, and we value everyone’s thoughts.

Again, we are sorry for any pain this has caused and we’re working to do better.

Seriously.. Someone thought this was a great idea.. A drink called Pill Cosby.. With pills floating in it pic.twitter.com/S2beA8xdCk

— Jacques Michel (@Coach_JoX) May 22, 2017

Hi @dietstartsmon__ your “Pill Cosby” drink perpetuates rape culture. It’s gross.

Rape. Is. Not. Funny.

— Sophie Ellman-Golan (@EgSophie) May 22, 2017

That “Pill Cosby” drink claims to be “raising awareness of date rape” but that’s men claiming it without consulting female survivors so.

— Kayleesi (@KayleesiTweets) May 22, 2017

It’s a bar. It’s a joke. People are taking this Pill Cosby thing way too seriously and obviously have way too much time on their hands.

— OneDayLight (@onedaylight) May 22, 2017

The fact that people are raging out over the #PillCosby drink is proof that the nail has been driven into the coffin of humor and comedy. pic.twitter.com/O80dfo9zc6

— BLACK☘️IRISH (@I3LACKIRISH) May 22, 2017

Log on an see Pill Cosby trending pic.twitter.com/oGMBi4Ekzh

— DKT (@darleneturner53) May 22, 2017

