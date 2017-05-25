Fool’s Gold Opens New Retail Store In Brooklyn

A – Trak’s day time gig.

Fool’s Gold, New York’s iconic independent label founded by A-Trak & Nick Catchdubs, has entered the retail and fashion business. The Fool’s Gold flagship is located in the heart of Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

Designed by the avant-garde architecture firm Family New York (Off-White, Kanye West), the store features zines, screen printed tee shirts and other music – related accessories. Fool’s Gold also debuted its spring 2017 collection.

The store’s first block party

To celebrate the opening, Fool’s Gold hosted a epic party turned block party featuring friends and family of the label including Young Paris, DJ Yoo Q, Gloss Gang, Mula Gang, J-Patt from The Knocks, Jimmy Giannopoulos of LolaWolf, Bloody Osiris, Yariz Sanchez, Odayls, Samantha Urbani, and more.

The crowd enjoyed DJ sets by A-Trak himself, Kitty Cash, Nick Hook and The Heatmakerz (Dipset).

