Netflix’s ‘The Get Down’ Won’t Be Back For A Second Season

Baz Luhrmann’s ’70-set series The Get Down which focused on the rise of hip-hop in New York City won’t get a season two.

After just one season, Deadline is reporting that Netflix has canceled its most expensive show. (The series has a whopping budget of $120 million for 11-episodes.) The Get Down starred Justice Smith and Herizen Guardiola, who played a couple caught in the middle of a cultural revolution as hip-hop rises. Netflix rarely cancels any of its series after just one season, so pulling the plug on The Get Down came as a surprise to many. However, though the first part of the series debuted last August, it was widely known then that there were major issues with the show’s production which often halted filming. Additionally, when Part 2 dropped in April, it didn’t see even half of the hype of Part 1.

Still, the first season works as a cohesive piece and story, and much of the cast who were relatively unknown before joining the show should be extremely proud of their work. It will certainly open the doors for many more robust opportunities.

Luhrmann addressed the series cancellation on his Facebook page by saying,

“When I was asked to come to the center of ‘The Get Down’ to help realize it, I had to defer a film-directing commitment for at least two years,” he wrote. “This exclusivity has understandably become a sticking point for Netflix and Sony, who have been tremendous partners and supporters of the show. It kills me that I can’t split myself into two and make myself available to both productions. But the simple truth is, I make movies. And the thing with movies is, that when you direct them, there can be nothing else in your life.”

Will you miss The Get Down now that it’s over?

