New Dating App Helps You Analyze Your Text Messages

How to figure out if your crush is really interested.

Crushh, a new dating app helps you analyze whether your crush is into you by your text message conversation. Since the app launched, it’s been number 1 in several countries.

Make sense of your text messages

Crushh is an algorithm-driven app that reads your text messages and can interpret how much the other person likes you. It basically takes the role of the friend you hand your phone to to decode a text chain, but uses data and algorithms we’ve developed from analyzing >200,000 relationships and consulting with sociologists, psychologists and dating experts.

Hey Android users, download the app and tell us your experience.

Here’s to spring cleaning your friend list!

