Ben Carson was once a celebrated neurosurgeon whose book, “Gifted Hands,” was required reading at school for thousands of children. Now, in 2017, he is the punchline for many jokes as well as the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

During a town hall discussion on Sirius XM with his longtime friend, Armstrong Williams, Carson shared his views on poverty, which have not gone over well with the public.

Carson said poverty to “a large extent is a state of mind.”

“You take somebody that has the right mindset, you take everything from them and put them on the street and I guarantee in a little while they’ll be right back up there,” said Carson during the interview.

“And you take somebody with the wrong mindset, you can give them everything in the world, they’ll work their way right back down to the bottom.”

The former neurosurgeon went on to say a “defeatist attitude” is what holds people back from escaping poverty.

“You know, that’s real poverty. If you don’t have that defeatist attitude, there’s hope for you. I think the majority of people don’t have that defeatist attitude, but they sometimes just don’t see the way and that’s where government can come in, and be very helpful. It can provide a ladder of opportunity, it can provide the mechanism that we demonstrate to them what can be done.”

Keep in mind, Carson grew up in the projects in Detroit and went on to attend Yale University. Carson is not taking into account the many obstacles and roadblocks people living in poverty face. For one, it takes money to make money, and if you don’t have any money, you’re facing more of an uphill battle trying to make some.

It’s worth noting President Trump’s 2018 budget blueprint will cut more than $6 billion from HUD.

The post Poverty Is “A State Of Mind” If You Ask Ben Carson appeared first on JetMag.com.

Source:: Jet Magazine

Spread Love: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

Google

More

Email

