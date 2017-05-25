War is brewing and a bloodbath is imminent in the official trailer for season seven of Game of Thrones.

In less than two months, HBO will finally deliver the seventh season of Game of Thrones, and after teaser trailers and tons of speculation, the network finally dropped an official trailer. Since GoT is known for its secrecy especially after those pesky leaks a couple of seasons ago, the trailer doesn’t actually reveal anything we didn’t already know. The citizens of the Seven Kingdoms are gearing up for war, and it’s time for everyone to decide whose side they are on.

Perched on the Iron Throne at King’s Landing, Cersei and a reluctant Jamie are rallying their troops for battle. (We’re trying to figure out who on earth is still loyal to the Lannisters after all of this time.) Meanwhile, in the North, Jon Snow is coming to terms with his new title with his men and his sister Sansa by his side. And let’s not forget Daenerys and her dragons who are finally headed back to Westeros ready to snag the Iron Throne for themselves. We wonder what Cersei is going to say when she realizes that her younger brother Tyrion is by Daenerys’ side.

Game of Thrones co-creator and showrunner Dan Weiss told Entertainment Weekly that the seventh season of GoT is going to be extremely fast pace. He said,

“Things are moving faster because in the world of these characters the war that they’ve been waiting for is upon them. The conflicts that have been building the past six years are upon them, and those facts give them a sense of urgency that makes [the characters] move faster.”

Game of Thrones returns Sunday, July 16th on HBO, so you better start preparing for a bloodbath.

The post Stop Everything! The Official ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 7 Trailer Is Finally Here appeared first on JetMag.com.

Source:: Jet Magazine

Spread Love: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

Google

More

Email

