Aerosmith Press On With European Tour Dates After Manchester Bombing

Aerosmith are refusing to let Monday’s bomb blast in Manchester, England derail their European tour.

The group continues its Aero-Vederci Baby! Tour in Munich, Germany on Friday and guitarist Joe Perry admits he and his bandmates considered postponing dates as terrorist fears across Europe increase, but they decided the show must go on.

“I don’t think I want to live like that or the band wants to live like that, and our fans don’t want to live like that,” he tells The Associated Press. “I think that when we play now it is one more strike against the other side, and it is almost like it has notched our show up another bit, it is like a celebration of freedom and we’re not going to stop.”

Bandmate Steven Tyler adds, “The world is really moving fast. We have to try to do something about it and it is one thing to say, ‘We know what you did and you’re not going to phase us, and you’re not going to scare us’, but yes it is scary and yes you did scare me. But we are going to try to do something to make sure it doesn’t happen the next time and that is what we have to start working on.”

Blondie and Take That canceled shows in the immediate aftermath of the bombing, which cost 22 people their lives as they left Ariana Grande’s concert at the Manchester Arena.

The Side to Side singer has also suspended her European tour following the tragedy. She is currently expected to return to the stage in Paris, France on 7 June.

Source:: WENN – Blog

Spread Love: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

Google

More

Email

