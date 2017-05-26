Ben Carson Says Poverty Largely “A State of Mind” And It’s Problematic

In a recent interview on Sirius XM, Dr. Ben Carson says poverty can be blamed to a “large extent” on people’s “state of mind.” The neurosurgeon and Secretary of Housing and Urban Development drew heat (and some praise) for his comments. But we say there’s definitely more to the story.

theGrio’s Natasha Alford gives a 60-second breakdown of poverty in the U.S. and explains why terms like “poverty mindset” and “culture of poverty” are problematic.

Source:: The Grio

