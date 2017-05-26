Bond Films To Be Screened In Honor Of Roger Moore

James Bond producers have organized worldwide charity screenings of Roger Moore’s Bond films to honor him following his death.

Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli of EON Productions have teamed up with executives at Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM) Studios and film distributor Park Circus to organize a series of special screenings in memory of Moore, who passed away on Tuesday at the age of 89.

They will be screening newly restored 4K versions of two of his seven Bond installment, The Spy Who Loved Me and For Your Eyes Only, from 31 May, with 50 per cent of the profits to be donated to the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), which Moore served as Goodwill Ambassador of from 1991.

Wilson and Broccoli said in a statement, “In honor of Sir Roger Moore, we are delighted these Bond screenings will benefit UNICEF, which was the charity closest to his heart.”

Gary Barber, chairman and chief executive officer of MGM, added, “Sir Roger Moore left an indelible imprint on audiences worldwide. There is no better way to remember Roger’s legacy than bringing back his iconic performances as James Bond to cinemas across the world while aiding UNICEF, the charity he steadfastly supported.”

Moore, who passed away following a short battle with cancer, starred as 007 in seven films between 1973 and 1985 including Live and Let Die, The Man with the Golden Gun, Moonraker, Octopussy and A View to a Kill.

He had turned in the final manuscript of an autobiographical book just two weeks before his death, his publisher Michael O’Mara said. He described the book as a “typically amusing and self-deprecating” look at old age and said no decision had been made about its title or release date.

A private funeral will be held for the actor in Monaco.

