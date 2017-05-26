LeBron James tops Michael Jordan as all-time playoffs scoring leader

As of Thursday, LeBron James has now officially topped Michael Jordan as the all-time playoffs scoring leader.

With 2:40 left in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals, James scored a three-pointer that officially put him over the edge. That put him at 29 points in the game and put his post-season scoring total at 5,989 points, compared to 5,987 for Jordan.

It’s a big win for James, who wears the number 23 for Jordan.

“I wear the number because of Mike,” James said. “I think I fell in love with the game because of Mike, just because of what he was able to accomplish. When you’re watching Michael Jordan it’s almost like a god. So I didn’t think I could be Mike.”

“For my name to come up in the discussion with the greatest basketball player of all time, it’s like, ‘Wow,’” he added.

He continued:

Like I said, I did pretty much everything that MJ did when I was a kid. I shot fadeaways before I should have. I wore a leg sleeve on my leg and folded it down so you saw the red part. I wore black and red shoes with white socks. I wore short shorts so you could see my undershorts underneath. I didn’t go bald like Mike, but I’m getting there. But [my baldness] will be post-career, though. That’s the only thing I didn’t do. But other than that, I did everything Mike did. I even wore a wristband on my forearm. I didn’t do the hoop earring, either. That was Mike. But I did everything Mike did, man.

I wanted to be Mike, so for my name to come up in any discussion with Michael Jordan or Kareem [Abdul-Jabbar] or all these guys that’s paved the ways for Tristan [Thompson] and Kevin [Love], myself and Swish [Smith], it’s a wow factor. I don’t really have anything to say.

