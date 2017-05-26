Toni Braxton says Birdman romance brings her ‘happiness’

During a recent episode of Braxton Family Values, Toni Braxton opened up about her long-rumored relationship with Birdman.

Speaking to her sister, Towanda, Toni said, “B [Birdman] called me the other day, yesterday actually, and he was just like, ‘T, I want you to hang out with me, whatever it is, let’s just do something’. I have anxiety and bubbles in my tummy and stuff. I don’t know what’s going ton with me.”

“You ever been scared to be happy? I haven’t been happy in a long time outside of work. Work brings me extreme happiness. When I’m on stage and I’m performing, that’s the only time that I get those butterflies and I feel totally happy with my life. A romantic relationship? I haven’t had time for that — I should say, I chose not to make time for it but it’s right here in front of my face: happiness,” she continued.

“It’s the weirdest thing. Ten years ago, I never would’ve imagined me and B would be here. Who knows, this could be a great love affair.”

Source:: The Grio

Spread Love: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

Google

More

Email

