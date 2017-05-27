5-year-old’s speech about “Marack Obama” goes viral

There is a three-part Instagram video that has gone viral of a little girl trying to understand both why Barack Obama is no longer president as well as why Donald Trump won over Hillary.

Taylor is 5-years-old and the clips of her trying to understand the election have gone viral.

“Why did [Obama] go?” a truly frustrated Taylor asks her mother. “Where did he go? So why do we have the president we have now at the same spot he was and why did he leave it anyway?”

Her mom begins to explain that presidents can only sit in office for two terms but Taylor had already moved on to her next point by then.

“But how come Hillary did not get to be the president and why is she the loser?” she asks.

Perhaps the best part of the video, to many at least, is when Taylor asks, “And what are they even winning, anyway?”

At one point pizza is used to further her understanding of the voting system in the United States but it doesn’t help, Taylor just can’t get over why Trump is in the White House.

Under the assumption that Trump is running the country from her home state of Texas, the little girl gets annoyed.

“Well, why does he have to live there?” she says throwing her hands up, exasperated. “I want him living somewhere else, I don’t want him living in Texas.”

When her mom points out that he isn’t living in Texas she still isn’t happy about the situation.

“Well I don’t want him being our president, anyway…I wanted Hillary and Marack Obama,” she says sounding defeated.

