Ariana Grande announces return to Manchester for benefit concert

When the bombing in Manchester happened at an Ariana Grande concert happened on Monday it was announced that Grande was putting her world tour on hold, no one expected her to take to the stage this soon, especially in Manchester yet that is exactly what she is doing. She will be headlining a benefit concert where the proceeds will go to help the victims of the terror attack.

The Manchester blast killed 22 people, many of them young and injured dozens more.

Grande posted a letter to social media where she states she will be returning for the benefit show “to spend time with my fans and to have a benefit concert in honor of and to raise money for the victims and their families.” A date for the concert has not yet been set.

— Manchester police arrest three more men in Ariana Grande concert bombing —

In her letter she states, “Our response to this violence must be to come closer together, to help each other, to love more, to sing louder and to live more kindly and generously than we did before.”

Grande also posted a follow-up with a link to where fans can donate to a fund set up to support the victims and their families.

The terror attack happened outside the arena where she had just finished performing. The terrorist has been named as Salman Abedi, a 22-year-old who is said to be part of a wider network. At least seven people have been arrested in connection to the bombing.

Source:: The Grio

