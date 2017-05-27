Wale shuts down Tomi Lahren, Twitter rejoices

If you aren’t yet familiar with the interesting relationship between Wale and Tomi Lahren you’ve been missing out. She states her unchecked, ignorant, hypocritical comments and he is often there to remind her that her comments are not to be tolerated.

On Thursday we got a new chapter in their ongoing saga and Twitter ate it up.

Lahren, who was recently fired from The Blaze this year after changing her tune on abortion rights, said that some students of Notre Dame’s 2017 graduating class walking out on Mike Pence’s commencement speech was disrespectful. She also stated, “Snowflakes think this kind of crap will fly in the real world? Good luck holding a job kids!”

— ‘My baby chocolate and beautiful’: Wale cancels show to welcome first child —

As usual Lahren’s comments didn’t fly under the radar. She got plenty of pushback and responded with, “Question: how can you impeach him if he’s ‘not your president…?”

That was when Wale stepped in and shut her down with a simple, “How u get fired on your day off?”

Fun, right?

Question: how can you impeach him if he’s “not your president…?”

— Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) May 24, 2017

How u get fired on your day off? https://t.co/oSbUdthX9t

— Wale (@Wale) May 25, 2017

@Wale pic.twitter.com/wpXry4o4gt

— THE KID MERO (@THEKIDMERO) May 26, 2017

Why are you so obsessed with me? https://t.co/ydgUaMOusl

— Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) May 25, 2017

@Wale @mollypodlesny @TomiLahren pic.twitter.com/5h9qasNhkw

— Ced Funches (@cedfunches) May 26, 2017

@TomiLahren Tammy I’m sure wale doesn’t give 2 shots about ur twitter. You know he has a job

— Jennifer (@jennifer48easto) May 26, 2017

