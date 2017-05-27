Valerie Smith, a white woman from Southhampton, Long Island things that she is entitled to use the n-word because she is a “pioneer.”

The woman, who is running for the Village Board in Southhampton used the slur in a call to police and told the Southhampton Press that she converted her street from a “rodent infested dump” into an oasis and often intervened in public disturbances while calling people that word.

“I came into this neighborhood colorblind,” she told the newspaper. “When you are a pioneer, like I am, it’s not easy. I’m the only white person who owns and lives on this street.”

Audio of the call has been released in which she claims that “a bunch of ni—ers” were in front of her property “drinking Hennessy.”

During her phone interview with the paper she said using the word was not a big deal, saying Eddie Murphy “made a career” from the use of it.

She even told the story of how she scared away some black people who were loitering in front of her home. “I said, ‘You f—king ni—ers!’ and they just dispersed.”

