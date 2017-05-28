Prince Harry hosts Obama in London in wake of Manchester bombing

Prince Harry hosted Obama at Kensington Palace in London on Saturday. There, “they discussed a range of shared interests including support for veterans, mental health, conservation, empowering young people and the work of their respective foundations,” Kensington Palace said in a statement.

They also spoke of the terrorist attack in Manchester with Obama offering condolences to victims and his support for those who were injured.

The terror attack in Manchester on Monday at an Ariana Grande concert killed 22 people and injured dozens more.

— Prince Harry defends girlfriend against ‘racist’ online trolls —

Before the stop in London, Obama had played golf in Scotland and made a stop in Berlin. It was there that he delivered a powerful message to Manchester alongside German Chancellor Angela Merkel along with Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby.

“As the father of two daughters, I am heartbroken by the extraordinary tragedy that has occurred in Manchester,” Obama said in a video that was later posted by Merkel’s office.

“To all the families who have been affected, to all those who are still recovering, to those who have lost loved ones, it’s unimaginable to think about the cruelty and the violence that the city of Manchester has suffered.”

Source:: The Grio

Spread Love: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

Google

More

Email

