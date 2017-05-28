Rocker Gregg Allman Dies At 69

Legendary rock star Gregg Allman has passed away at the age of 69.

The Allman Brothers Band singer, guitarist and organist died peacefully in his Savannah, Georgia home on Saturday, according to his publicist Ken Weinstein.

“Gregg struggled with many health issues over the past several years,” a statement published on his website reads. “During that time, Gregg considered being on the road playing music with his brothers and solo band for his beloved fans, essential medicine for his soul. Playing music lifted him up and kept him going during the toughest of times.”

The musician was forced to cancel a string of 2016 tour dates due to illness, announcing last August he was “under his doctor’s care at the Mayo Clinic” addressing some “serious health issues”. Back in March, he decided to scrap all of his 2017 scheduled performances to focus on getting well.

Allman was diagnosed with hepatitis C in 2007 and the blood virus became so severe, the star underwent a successful liver transplant operation in 2010.

Many of Hollywood’s elite have come out to pay their respects for Gregg, including Almost Famous director Cameron Crowe, who writes on his Twitter account: “Thank you @GreggAllman… for the inspiration, and for those many holy nights on stage.”

Fellow musician and country music star Travis Tritt also took to the micro-blogging site to send his condolences, tweeting: “I’m so very saddened to hear of the passing of rock & blues legend Gregg Allman. He was such a huge influence on me.”

Gregg helped found The Allman Brothers Band in the late ’60s and the group went on to become one of the biggest rock bands of the 1970s with the release of hit songs such as Midnight Rider, Whipping Post and Ramblin’ Man.

The Allman Brothers Band has been touted with helping to create a distinctive southern rock sound by fusing jazz, blues, folk, country and rock and roll together, creating a unique genre that has influenced generations of musicians.

