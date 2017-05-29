Harry Styles Comforts Injured Fan With Hospital Phone Call

Pop hunk Harry Styles helped to lift the spirits of a fan injured in the Manchester concert bombing by reaching out to her in hospital.

Freya Lewis suffered cuts, burns, and multiple fractures on 22 May after a suicide bomber targeted fans as they left an Ariana Grande show at Britain’s Manchester Arena.

The 14-year-old, who is also a One Direction devotee, had attended the gig with her friend Nell Jones, who was one of the 22 people killed in the tragedy.

Freya has been receiving treatment at the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital ever since, and on Saturday, Harry made a special phone call to speak to the teen directly.

Her relatives shared the news in a blog post on the website for Holmes Chapel Comprehensive School, where Freya is a student.

“The phone rang, and it was Harry Styles,” the post read. “Freya woke up, Harry said he loved her, she said (she) loved him, then Dad said he loved him!!”

Harry appeared to have heard about Freya’s condition through a social media campaign launched by her sister Georgia, who took to Facebook last week to share an old video of the teen meeting the Sign of the Times singer in the hope it caught his eye.

“I don’t expect this to work but if this post is shared enough times we can see if we can get Harry’s attention,” Georgia explained in the footage caption. “All I want is for my little sister to be happy so please share for Harry Styles’ biggest fan.”

After Harry made contact with Freya, Georgia returned to social media to gush about the star.

“Cannot believe it, Mr Harry Styles just rang my Dad,” she wrote. “Hearing his voice has been a great lift and Freya has totally woken up and is completely in shock that he rang. They told each other that she loved him (sic)!!!”

The singer had previously expressed his heartache over the terror attack just miles from where he grew up, and subsequently honored the victims at a low-key concert in Mexico the day after the bombing.

Source:: WENN – Blog

Spread Love: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

Google

More

Email

