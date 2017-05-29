Miranda Kerr Serenades New Husband With Karaoke Song

Model Miranda Kerr reportedly serenaded her new husband Evan Spiegel with a rendition of Shania Twain’s You’re Still The One at their wedding reception on Saturday.

The Australian beauty, 34, tied the knot with Snapchat founder Evan, 26, in a backyard ceremony at their Brentwood, California estate in front of around 40 guests, and as they celebrated their nuptials, the bride reportedly stepped up to the microphone to sing to her beau.

In audio footage obtained by TMZ.com, a female voice, believed to be that of Miranda, can be heard performing a karaoke version of Shania’s 1997 hit, much to the crowd’s delight.

The newlyweds have yet to comment on their weekend wedding, which took place three years after they first started dating.

Evan proposed to Miranda last summer (Jul16), and their wedding night was sure to be special – in February, the model suggested the couple was abstaining from sex until after becoming husband and wife.

“My partner is very traditional,” she told The Times after revealing she was not using birth control. When asked to clarify whether this meant she and Evan were not having sex, she explained, “We can’t… I mean, we’re just waiting.”

It was Miranda’s second trip down the aisle. She was previously married to British actor Orlando Bloom, the father of her six-year-old son Flynn, from 2010 to 2013.

The former couple has remained close since ending its romantic relationship, and Orlando was even pictured spending time with Flynn and his former father-in-law John Kerr in California on the eve of Miranda’s big day.

It’s not known if the Pirates of the Caribbean star was among the guests invited to his ex-wife’s wedding, but she has always had nothing but good things to say about Orlando.

“We’re a modern family,” she told People in January. “Orlando and I are literally like family, he’s like a brother to me. It’s very weird, but we really care for each other and we have a great relationship, so I feel very lucky.”

Source:: WENN – Blog

