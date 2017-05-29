Tiger Woods Arrested For DUI

Golfer Tiger Woods has been arrested in Florida.

The sportsman was pulled over by traffic police officers in Jupiter early on Monday morning.

According to multiple reports, he spent four hours in custody at Palm Beach County Jail after he was booked for driving under the influence.

He was released just before 11am local time under his own recognizance.

Just last week, the golf superstar shared the latest on his fourth back surgery with fans on his website, writing: “It has been just over a month since I underwent fusion surgery on my back, and it is hard to express how much better I feel. It was instant nerve relief. I haven’t felt this good in years.

“We tried every possible non-surgical route and nothing worked. I had good days and bad days, but the pain was usually there, and I couldn’t do much. Even lying down hurt. I had nerve pain with anything I did and was at the end of my rope.”

He vowed to make a triumphant return to the game following his recovery, adding, “The long-term prognosis is positive. My surgeon and physiotherapist say the operation was successful. It’s just a matter of not screwing up and letting it fuse. I’m walking and doing my exercises, and taking my kids to and from school. All I can do is take it day by day. There’s no hurry.”

Woods hasn’t been a leading golf tournament contender for years following a series of back issues. He has not played competitive golf since early February when he backed out of the Dubai Desert Classic.

