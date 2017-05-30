Gregg Allman’s Final Recordings To Be Released By Longtime Manager

Gregg Allman’s longtime manager is forging ahead with plans to release the music the rocker was working on before his death over the weekend.

Michael Lehman tells Yahoo! Music there’s more to come from the Allman Brothers legend in the form of Southern Blood, revealing that recording new music during his final days made the 69-year-old “light up” as his failing health prompted him to cancel a string of performances.

The album is comprised of “a bunch of really cool covers and a couple of original tunes”, according to Lehman, who adds, “Gregg really wanted to keep (information about the album) tight and I have to respect his wishes; he wanted to surprise his friends and his fans. But I think it’s a record that everyone’s really going to be excited to hear.

“His vocals are so compelling, and hearing them and knowing where he was in his life’s journey, it’s just chilling, honestly.”

Lehman is also hoping to open up Allman’s vaults for a series of posthumous releases: “We have a lot of old concerts that we’ll put out over a period of time. We did a five-night run at City Winery (in New York) in 2015 and we plan on releasing that. It was an incredibly intimate experience, playing for just 400 people each of those nights.”

There’s no official release date for Southern Blood but it’s now available to pre-order at Allman’s online store.

“It was my goal to make sure it would be a big, special album, even though that it became clear that Gregg wasn’t necessarily going to be able to promote it, even if he was here, and that was something we were going to be prepared for,” Lehman adds.

Meanwhile, the Black Keys star Dan Auerbach has become the latest rocker to pay tribute to Allman, revealing The Allman Brothers Band were a part of his childhood.

“I had family from Georgia and we had reunion photos that looked like the inside photo in (The Allman Brothers Band album) Brothers and Sisters,” Auerbach tells Rolling Stone. “So I always felt some sort of connection, along with the music being on all the time. This was all before I knew I wanted to be a musician.

“The Allmans were playing music I understood; blues-based music. I loved soul music, folk and bluegrass and I fell in love with the blues. I was raised on so many different kinds of music, so the Allman Brothers resonated with me because it felt familiar. It was American roots music.”

He adds, “I only met Gregg in passing when (Black Keys drummer) Patrick (Carney) and I played a festival back in the day. But Gregg’s voice definitely influenced the way I sing… Gregg was an old soul from the git-go. I don’t know how he did it.”

