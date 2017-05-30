Kim Kardashian Doubts Her Mom Will Ever Talk To Caitlyn Jenner Again

Kim Kardashian doubts her mother will ever be on proper speaking terms with her ex Caitlyn Jenner after the former couple fell out over the transgender star’s new memoir.

Retired Olympian Caitlyn, formerly known as Bruce Jenner, caused a rift in her family with Kris Jenner following the April release of her autobiography The Secrets Of My Life.

In the tome, Caitlyn made a series of allegations about her ex-wife Kris, claiming the Kardashian family matriarch knew all about her gender identity issues and her wish to transition for years before going public with the news in 2015 – the same year they officially divorced.

Kris angrily slammed the accusations in a recent episode of their family reality show Keeping Up With the Kardashians, prompting Caitlyn to subsequently confess she never did tell her spouse of 24 years about her sex change dreams.

The memoir controversy prompted Kim to side with her mom, and in a candid interview on U.S. talk show Watch What Happens Live on Sunday, the 36-year-old admitted Kris and Caitlyn haven’t spoken since.

Asked if she could see a reconciliation between the exes anytime soon, Kim declared, “Zero”, before reconsidering her answer.

“No, I would say two per cent,” she said. “And those are (their kids) Kendall and Kylie. That’s their percentage. All fair, I think.”

Kim also discussed her half-sister Kylie Jenner’s split from rapper Tyga in April, suggesting she is happy the 19-year-old no longer has to deal with such relationship “drama”.

“You know, I feel like (there was) a lot of drama, and it doesn’t mean he’s a bad person at all,” Kim shared. “And what was great was that it was so easy, that split. There has not been any drama with her since.”

Source:: WENN – Blog

