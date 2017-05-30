Rihanna stalker pleads guilty, vows to continue pursuit of singer

The stalker who was arrested outside of Rihanna’s New York home is out of jail and plans to continue to pursue her.

After being arrested last Tuesday, Salmir Feratovic pleaded guilty to criminal trespass. He had come to her home twice in 2016, and both times, the doorman stopped him. He was arrested the second time when police were called, and he reportedly had a knife on him, though he insisted that it was for his own protection.

Feratovic was arrested last week in his attempt to get to Rihanna, and while prosecutors asked for him to be jailed for five days, the judge gave him credit for time served, meaning he is back out on the streets, and he still isn’t going to let up in his attempts to get to the famous singer.

Source:: The Grio

