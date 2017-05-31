All Eyez On Me, the Tupac biopic will be heading to theaters in less than a month, and director Benny Boom is finally addressing John Singleton’s comments regarding the film.

A Tupac Shakur biopic has been in the works for quite some time, and when we first heard about the film, Boyz n the Hood director John Singleton was attached. This made perfect sense, especially considering that fact that Singleton and Pac were actually close friends. (Tupac was supposed to star in Singleton’s Baby Boy.) Unfortunately, Singleton exited the biopic very vocally in April 2015 stating, “the people involved aren’t really respectful of the legacy.”

Benny Boom who has been known for many years for his stunning work in music videos stepped in to take over the film, and he hasn’t addressed Singleton’s comments until now. In an interview with GQ, he said,

“I know John, and this is the first time I’m speaking about it publicly. But I feel like we have brothers who you think are supposed to support, and they don’t support. The community we have of directors of color is very small. I’m not saying you’re supposed to go out and cheerlead for everybody. But there needs to be support. And support sometimes just means not saying anything. I would never take shots at my brother. I’m not gonna do that because I know how detrimental it is, especially to someone who laid the groundwork and opened up doors. I respect John for that. John was nominated for an Academy Award as director, for screenplay and director. Brother [Barry] Jenkins won Best Picture, but we still don’t have the Best Director win. I just felt disappointed about the rhetoric. I understand he’s disappointed in the process. But Tupac was not happy with every single person he came in contact with by the end of his life, and we know this. The Hughes brothers, John. There’s several people out there who he spoke openly about not being friends with. This project is happening the way that Pac wants it to happen, and there’s nothing that’s gonna stop it. At the end of the day, what God has for you, can’t nobody take away from you. So John has to understand that God did not line this project up for him. That’s it. And if he was to understand that, then he would stop talking about it. We’ve talked on the phone and communicated about it. I’ve expressed my disappointment, and that’s all I can do. At the end of the day, I got a movie coming out June 16, and that’s what I need to be focused on.”

Singleton has not responded to these comments, but we do hope it squashes all of the beef between the two men.

All Eyez On Me drops June 16th. If you ask us, it looks pretty dope.

