Golden Barbie Collabs With Quay Sunnies

The Golden Barbie, a.k.a. Jasmine Sanders, has created the perfect festival sunnies with Australian sunglasses brand Quay.

Mirror selfies.

The #QUAYXJASMINE: FESTIVAL COLLECTION features a colorful range of aviator style sunglasses from $65 to $100. They are medium weight and come in gold, silver and bronze hardware.

