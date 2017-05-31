This program is genius.

The Hashtag Test powered by The Black Tux will create the best wedding hashtag for you and your crush or soon-to – be spouse.

The wedding hashtag generator creates thousands of results — so you can just focus on “I do.”

Via the Levenshtein distance algorithm, The Hashtag Test works by taking the last names of two people and running rhyme comparisons across thousands of pre-written wedding hashtags. If there is a high number of potential matches, the couple will receive a good percentile score.

Check out the hashtag test for yourself. Let us know what you score in the comments below!

Take the Hashtag Test here.

The post How To Get The Best Wedding Hashtag appeared first on JetMag.com.

Source:: Jet Magazine

Spread Love: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

Google

More

Email

