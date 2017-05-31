The lineup for the 13th annual A3c Festival has been revealed, and it’s one that should have Hip-Hop fans pretty geeked. Billboard shared the good news on Wednesday (May 31), announcing that legends Nas, Ghostface Killah and Just Blaze will all headline the 2017 A3C Hip-Hop Festival.

Speaking on this year’s headliners with Billboard, A3C Partner and Director Mike Walbert says “In January we polled hundreds of past A3C attendees and asked them who they wanted to see perform at A3C Festival this year. Nas was the decisive favorite.” Praising Nas’ contributions on the mic and beyond music, Walbert adds “Nas is one of best MCs of all time, and his impact on hip-hop is unmeasurable. Nas done so much more than release music. He has become a notable figure in academia, technology and the investment community. The hip-hop world patiently awaits an album this year, and I for one couldn’t be more excited.”

In addition to the legendary headliners, this year’s A3C Hip-Hop Festival will also feature a number of highly touted up-and-coming rappers. Among the new faces taking the stage at the Georgia Freight Depot in downtown Atlanta will be Saba, Jay IDK, Kirk Knight and Joyner Lucas.

The 13th annual A3C Festival will take place October 4 with a series of panel discussions and conferences. The festival portion of the annual event will take place October 7-8.

Tickets will be available via the official A3C Festival website. Look out for more performers to be added to the festival lineup in the coming weeks.

Photo Credit: Danny Clinch

