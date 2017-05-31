Things We Are Refusing To Talk About….Cannes

But we have to because everyone is.

This week 1 OAK took over Gotha Night Club for their annual star-studded pop up in celebration of Cannes Film Festival. Partners Richie Akiva, Ronnie Madra and Darren Dzienciol were joined by friends including Naomi Campbell and Kourtney Kardashian (joined by new boyfriend model Younes Bendijima) as guests sipped on Perrier Jouet and Absolut Elyx Jasmine Sanders, Rita Ora, Lewis Hamilton, Joe Jonas, Camila Morrone and Akon were also spotted in attendance.

Asap Rocky Performed.

A$AP Rocky, (performance)

The party continued on Wednesday night with an unforgettable performance by ASAP Rocky who played his hits including Fashion Killa, F*ckin Problems, Yamborghini High, and Goldie. Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin celebrated alongside supermodel Naomi Campbell in VIP as they watched Rocky entertain the packed club. Models Barbara Palvin, Jasmine Tookes, Hailey Clauson, Rose Bertram and Doutzen Kroes as well as fashion insiders Derek Blasberg and Robert Cavalli danced the night away.

1oak was lit as per usual.

To close out Cannes and The AmFar gala, Butter Group partner Richie Akiva auctioned off a 60 person trip for seven days to their ultra luxe 1 Oak Beach Resort in the Maldives. Richie Akiva and close friends played host to the VIP soirée where Richie informed the elite crowd social media and photography use would get them tossed out of the fete. The A-List affair drew the likes of Adrian Brody, David Beckham, Nicki Minaj and Scott Disick, Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, Hailey Baldwin and Kate Upton, Brett Ratner, Paris Hilton, comedian Chris Tucker, ASAP Rocky and Sofia Richie were also spotted alongside supermodels Joan Smalls and Natasha Poly in celebration of the AmFar foundation.

