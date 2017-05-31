Wendy Williams tearfully tributes fan killed in Manchester bombing

On Tuesday, Wendy Williams had an empty chair in the audience for The Wendy Williams Show, which was supposed to be filled by a longtime fan of hers who was unfortunately killed in the Manchester bombing.

The fan, social media personality Martyn Hett, was killed last week at the Ariana Grande concert in Manchester that fell victim to a terrorist bombing, and Williams left the seat open to pay tribute to him, explaining on her show: “Martyn was supposed to be in our Wendy audience yesterday and today. He saved for two years to have a fabulous time in New York and come to our show. He called it a trip of a lifetime on his social media. He’s remembered as a man who loved life, like all my people, who loved life with passion, courage and laughter.”

Williams went on to say that she had contacted one of Hett’s friends and that the friend was floored and told Williams that Hett would have loved the tribute.

“So Martyn, in honor of you, we’re keeping that chair open,” she said. “And our thoughts and prayers go out to you and your family.”

Source:: The Grio

