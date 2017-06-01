‘90s Throwback!! Watch Kandi Burruss On The ‘Mickey Mouse Club’

Kandi Burruss has been in the game for a long time, and this throwback video from the ’90s proves it.

You might know Kandi Burruss from the Real Housewives Of Atlanta, but if you’re up on your R&B classics, then you know that Burruss was a star long before Bravo entered her life. As a member of the girl group Xscape (who recently reunited), Burruss was already giving her best side eye two decades ago.

Recently, a Real Housewives fan unearthed an iconic video of Burruss’ appearance on the hit ’90s show Mickey Mouse Club with baby-faced Justine Timberlake and Ryan Gosling. In the hilarious video, the now major superstars are trying to figure out why Burruss and her girls decided to call themselves Xscape. Though the ladies listen to their far-fetched ideas, neither Burruss, Tameka “Tiny” Cottle, Tamika Scott, nor LaTocha Scott are all that amused. Check out the awkward Disney Channel interaction for yourself below.

The ladies oversized clothing (especially Tiny’s bandana) also makes the video worth the watch. Burress finally does answer Timberlake and Gosling’s question about why they chose the name Xscape. She said, “We wanted to do our own thing. We don’t want to do everything that everybody else was doing already.” Though we probably could have never imagined seeing Burress on RHOA or Tiny on T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle, from the looks of the video not much has changed about these women.

Still, the gel in Justin Timberlake’s hair does deserve a pause.

