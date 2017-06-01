Eating healthy is often seen as being expensive because there may not be many healthy food options available in someone’s neighborhood.

Olympia Auset, 26, an alumna of Howard University, decided to take matters into her own hands when it came providing her neighborhood of Inglewood with fresh fruits and vegetables. As a raw vegan, Auset grew tired of traveling up to two hours to buy food and spending a large amount of money on a week of groceries.

In 2016, Auset created her own store, SUPERMARKT, which is a supermarket pop-up shop that operates every week and sells organic produce to the community.

Prices are kept affordable by Auset offering surplus and unsellable produce with the standard produce that you could find at an organic food store. Auset sourced unsellable produce because she felt there was a large amount of food waste in the Los Angeles area.

In an interview with Black Business, Auset said, “I think the greatest takeaway about this project is it shows there are things every person can do to tackle societal issues that face their community. It isn’t always about waiting on corporations or governments to get things done.”

Auset’s business is going into one year of being open and she said several hundred cases of produce have been sold. L.A. Kitchen and The Pollination Project have even given Auset grants to keep up her success.

Customers can buy food by the case, sign up for a subscription service and pay with EBT cards.

