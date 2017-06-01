Damien Marley becomes part owner of ‘High Times’ marijuana publication

Bob Marley’s youngest son, Damien Marley, is now a part-owner of the marijuana publication High Times.

Marley is one of a group of 20 investors that bought controlling interest in the media company that owns High Times, meaning that the magazine has changed ownership for the first time since it was established in 1974.

He said that part of his interest in High Times is his own experience with it. He credits the magazine with teaching him the difference between male and female cannabis plants, and he is now co-owner of his own line of weed at Stony Hill.

“High Times had me daydreaming of so many beautiful strains that at the time I had not yet had the chance to experience,” Marley said.

Source:: The Grio

