Gwyneth Paltrow Is ‘ruthless’ After Coping With Painful Divorce

Gwyneth Paltrow has no regrets over how she handled her highly public divorce from Chris Martin.

The actress split from the Coldplay frontman in 2014 and famously called the separation a “conscious uncoupling” – a term that has been heavily mocked since.

Yet the Oscar-winner maintains that her unique description of the break-up was well intentioned.

“I wanted to turn my divorce into a positive,” Paltrow tells The EDIT. “What if I didn’t blame the other person for anything, and held myself 100 per cent accountable? What if I checked my own s**t at the door and put my children first? And reminded myself about the things about my ex-husband that I love, and fostered the friendship?”

“What I put myself through to get there was the most difficult thing I’ve ever done in my life,” she adds.

The 44-year-old believes that in the three years since the split, the phrase has become more accepted, adding, “People are coming around. I know it’s a dorky term, but it’s very worthwhile. I’m always the person who gets s**t at first, but then later people say, ‘Hey, maybe that’s a good idea’. I don’t mind.”

Despite having to cope with public backlash, the Shakespeare in Love star has used her divorce to become stronger.

“I’ve had an extraordinary life, where things have happened in a huge way – huge success, huge joy, huge pain, huge loss,” the mom of two shares. “And the reason I feel happy today is because I’ve milked the f**k out of every opportunity. I haven’t made one mistake that I haven’t used as a stepping stone to get somewhere else. I’m ruthless when it comes to using the hard things.”

Source:: WENN – Blog

