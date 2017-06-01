Jennifer Garner Upset About Magazine Divorce Article

Actress Jennifer Garner has slammed the editors of America’s People magazine for their new cover, which suggests she has spoken to them about her divorce.

The 44-year-old split from husband Ben Affleck in 2015, but the couple has remained close for the sake of its three kids.

Neither of the stars have spoken about the breakdown of their marriage and their future – and Garner is keen to let friends, family and fans know she hasn’t opened up to the weekly publication, despite a cover story, titled Life After Heartbreak, which suggests she has.

In the article a People insider claims that Garner’s decision to file for divorce was “the most difficult decision for her”, while insisting the actress isn’t ready to date, as Ben was “the love of her life”.

In a new Facebook post on Wednesday, she wrote: “It has been brought to my attention that there is a People magazine cover and article out today that appear to be coming from me.

“It isn’t unusual for me to receive calls from loved ones thinking I forgot to tell them I am pregnant – with twins! – (Geez Louise), but those are so ridiculous they’re easy to ignore.

“This isn’t a tragedy by any measure, but it does affect me and my family and so, before my mom’s garden club lights up her phone, I wanted to set the record straight. I did not pose for this cover. I did not participate in or authorize this article.”

She then added: “While we are here, for what it’s worth: I have three wonderful kids and my family is complete. Have a beautiful day.”

Affleck and Garner filed for divorce on April 13 pro per, meaning they put forth the documents without a lawyer.

The two stars submitted identical individual documents and filed a divorce petition and response at the same time, indicating they are ending the marriage on mutually amicable terms with little possibility of a long drawn-out court battle.

They have asked for joint legal and physical custody of their three young children.

No spousal support terms were set in the divorce documents, leaving the final decision on this matter to the judge presiding over the case.

Source:: WENN – Blog

Spread Love: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

Google

More

Email

