Tia Mowry confirms ‘Sister, Sister’ reboot in the works

In an interview with Nylon Magazine, Tia Mowry spilled the news: A “Sister, Sister” remake is in the works!

Mowry said that she and her sister were working on rebooting the beloved ’90s series that told the story of two identical twins separated at birth by adoption and reunited as teenagers, but were running into a few complications.

“We’re looking, right now, for a producer and a writer, someone who can kind of be a leader of the pack in regards to running the show,” she admitted. “I thought people would kind of be jumping on it, but it’s a lot harder than my sister and I thought it would be. Everything in my career has always been a challenge.”

But despite the challenges, Mowry insisted that they aren’t giving up on giving “Sister, Sister” its chance to make a comeback, especially with other shows like “Twin Peaks,” “Roseanne” and “Will and Grace” getting their own reboots.

“It’s not dead in any kind of way,” she said. “We’re moving forward, we’re taking those strides. They’re slow strides, but we’re pushing as hard as we can to make people happy and make our fans happy.”

Source:: The Grio

Spread Love: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

Google

More

Email

