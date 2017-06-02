Future’s gotta thing for brooding moods and masks.

“Comin out Strong” hails as Future’s latest endeavor alongside the The Weeknd from their HNDRXX collaboration. Debuted via Apple Music, the clip is pretty dark and finds the talented duo in a sketchy subway station surrounded by masked men.

.@[email protected] #CominOutStrong

Watch now only on Apple Music: https://t.co/tB8FnLQ1lz pic.twitter.com/oPIW170p54

— Apple Music (@AppleMusic) June 2, 2017

Shot in Toronto, the fashionable dons offset the sinister mood with their wardrobe in the intentionally somber “Comin Out Strong.” While Hendrix adorns a $10,000 Gucci embroidered velvet coat, Abel keeps it classic in a black bomber and Vetements x Dr. Martens boots.

“They said I couldn’t reach Mars, so I turned to a star/ Now I might have fucked around, might have raised up the bar/ Now I’m talkin’ cash, talk cash all in my palm,” Future boastfully raps.

“Comin Out Strong” follows Future’s cinematic visual for “Mask Off,” in addition to “My Collection,” and “Use Me.” Currently on his “Nobody Safe Tour,” which closes out June 30 in Las Vegas, Future is also slated to perform at the BET Awards this month.

Check out the visual here and drop your thoughts below.

The post Future’s Latest Video Reminds Us He’s “Comin Out Strong” appeared first on JetMag.com.

Source:: Jet Magazine

Spread Love: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

Google

More

Email

