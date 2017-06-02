Good Music Fridays: PartyNextDoor Surprises with ‘Colours 2’ EP

PartyNextDoor has been relatively quiet, but good music Fridays has its way of awakening the sleeping giant.

While readying his next album, the OVO star decided to surprise fans with Colours 2, the follow up to his 2014 project, PNDColours. His first solo release of 2017, the four-song project was created within a five day span and produced by long-time in-house producer G-Ry and PND himself. Though available on Apple Music, SoundCloud followers apparently get the added bonus of a special “Peace of Mind” intro featuring Majid Jordan and vocals from G-Ry’s brother, who’s currently incarcerated.

Back in March at the 2017 MTV Woodies, PartyNextDoor brought home the award for Songwriter of the Year and promised fans new music was on the way via Instagram. Well, finally, he delivers. But we can’t blame him, he’s been hard at work in the stu blessings us with his vibes through the likes of others. He’s written for the likes of Rihanna, Beyonce, Drake, Usher, and ZAYN over the last year and some change. Get to the money, Party!

If you have Apple Music, stream or cop Colours 2 here. Check out the tracklist below.

PartyNextDoor’s Colours 2 Tracklist

1. “Peace of Mind”

2. “Freak In You”

3. “Low Battery”

4. “Rendezvous”

