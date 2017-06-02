Miley Cyrus has thanked Ariana Grande for including her in this weekend’s (04Jun17) benefit for the families of the Manchester Arena bombing victims.

The Wrecking Ball hitmaker took to Instagram on Wednesday to thank the pop star for inviting her to be part of the upcoming One Love Manchester megagig, noting how much she values their friendship.

“Thank you @arianagrande for having me at your very special One Love benefit concert in Manchester!” Cyrus wrote. “Always been a great friend to ME!!!!”

The post appeared alongside a video of the two singers, was taken during their 2015 duet Don’t Dream It’s Over for the 24-year-old’s YouTube series Happy Hippie Presents Backyard Sessions.

Katy Perry, Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Niall Horan and Pharrell Williams are also slated to join Cyrus and Grande for the sold out benefit, which will be held at the Emirates Old Trafford cricket ground on Sunday.

Proceeds from the gig will go to charities supporting those affected by the Manchester Arena bombing on May 22. A suicide bomber detonated a device as Ariana’s fans were exiting her concert at the Arena, killing 22 people.

