Stars Line Up For Sharknado 5

Fabio is to play The Pope and Charo the Queen of England in the latest batty installment of Sharknado.

Ian Ziering and Tara Reid will lead the cast of Sharknado 5: Global Swarming, and they’ll be joined by a sea of famous faces.

The TV movie, which will debut in the U.S. on 6 August, will also feature Olivia Newton-John and her daughter, Chloe Lattanzi, as scientists, comedienne Margaret Cho, and skateboard legend Tony Hawk, while former Saturday Night Live funnyman Chris Kattan will portray the British Prime Minister.

There will also be cameos for rock star Bret Michaels, Game of Thrones actor Ross Mullan, Olympic divers Greg Louganis and Tom Daley, and Fantastic Beasts & Where to Find Them star Dan Fogler.

In the latest film, Ziering’s character is catapulted around the world in a shark tornado.

Source:: WENN – Blog

