Watch 21 Savage’s Gruesome New Video for “All The Smoke”

After delivering his Drake and Young Thug-assisted banger “Issa,” 21 Savage is really out for the kill with a brand-new track entitled “All The Smoke.” Savage’s latest sees him delivering melodic and menacing bars like “D-R-A-C-O / Shoot ‘em in the face, shoot ‘em in the nose.” The threats sound particularly sinister courtesy of some haunting Southside production that’s more than befitting of the song’s accompanying music video.

Chock full of Friday The 13th vibes, the visual for “All The Smoke” has very little to do with drugs as the song’s title might suggest. Instead, the Matthew Swinsky-directed video follows a group of young people who’ve set up camp in the woods. Passing the time around a campfire, the campers are soon alerted to the presence of the inevitable knife-wielding psycho killer who emerges from the shadows to disrupt the festivities. The melee that ensues is spliced in with shots of a dapper 21 Savage rapping in the woods.

Peep the official video for 21 Savage’s “All The Smoke” as well as an uncut version with uncensored views of the gory knife attacks and severed body parts below.

